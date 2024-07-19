Goodbye goo.gl: Google Says Farewell to Shortened URLs in 2025

Google, the tech giant that brought us the search engine we know and love, has announced the end of an era for its goo.gl URL shortener service. After a gradual phasing out process, all goo.gl links will cease to function by August 25, 2025.

What is goo.gl and why is it going away?

The goo.gl URL shortener, launched in 2009, quickly became a popular tool for condensing lengthy web addresses into more manageable, shareable links. However, with the evolution of technology and changing user behaviors, Google has decided to discontinue the service.

In 2018, Google stopped allowing new users to create goo.gl links and in 2019, they turned off the service for existing users. While existing links continued to function, the writing was on the wall for the service’s eventual demise.

What does this mean for users?

Starting August 23, 2024, a percentage of existing goo.gl links will start displaying a warning message informing users that the link will no longer be supported after August 25, 2025. This warning will gradually appear for more and more links until the final shutdown date.

After August 25, 2025, all goo.gl links will return a “404 page not found” error, meaning they will no longer redirect to their intended destinations.

Why is Google shutting down goo.gl?

While Google has not explicitly stated the reasons behind the shutdown, several factors likely contributed to this decision.

Firstly, the popularity of URL shorteners has dwindled in recent years. With advancements in mobile technology and social media platforms automatically shortening links, the need for a dedicated URL shortener has diminished.

Secondly, security concerns have been raised about shortened URLs, as they can be used to mask malicious websites. By eliminating goo.gl, Google may be aiming to enhance the security of its services and protect users from potential threats.

What are the alternatives to goo.gl?

While goo.gl is going away, several alternative URL shorteners are available. Popular options include Bitly, TinyURL, and Ow.ly. These services offer similar functionality to goo.gl, allowing users to shorten links and track their performance.

The Bottom Line

The shutdown of goo.gl marks the end of an era for URL shorteners. While this may inconvenience some users, it is a reflection of the ever-evolving landscape of technology. As we bid farewell to goo.gl, we can look forward to new and innovative solutions that will shape the future of the web.