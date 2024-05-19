iPhone 17 Slim Could Be Priced Higher Than Pro Max; Apple May Discontinue Plus Models

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new model, the iPhone 17 Slim, which might be priced higher than the Pro Max model. This move comes as Apple explores the introduction of a more premium segment in its lineup, potentially phasing out the Plus models.

A New Premium Segment

According to industry insiders, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to be part of Apple’s 2025 lineup. This model is anticipated to feature a significantly thinner design, enabled by advanced materials like resin-coated copper foil, which reduces the thickness of the internal logic board. The Slim model may be priced higher than the Pro Max, which currently starts at $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max​​.

Discontinuation of Plus Models

Apple is also considering discontinuing its Plus models. The Plus models have historically been less popular compared to their Pro and standard counterparts. By focusing on the Pro, Slim, and standard models, Apple aims to streamline its product offerings and target the high-end market more effectively.

Key Features of the iPhone 17 Series

1. Display Technology: The iPhone 17 series will feature OLED screens with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate across all models. This includes the standard iPhone 17, which will adopt the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, allowing for a variable refresh rate that enhances both performance and battery life​​.

2. Enhanced Durability: The new models are expected to include a scratch-resistant layer, using a super-hard anti-reflective (AR) coating. This innovation aims to make the devices more durable and resistant to daily wear and tear​​.

3. Camera Upgrades: Significant camera improvements are also on the horizon. The iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature upgraded 48MP sensors across all three lenses: main, ultra-wide, and telephoto. This upgrade aims to enhance the ProRaw capabilities, providing better image quality and detail​​.

4. Advanced Chipsets: Apple plans to introduce the A19 chip in the iPhone 17 series, utilizing a new 2nm manufacturing process by TSMC. This advancement is expected to provide a substantial boost in performance while improving energy efficiency​​.

Market Strategy

Apple’s strategy reflects a shift towards catering to a market segment willing to pay a premium for cutting-edge technology and design. The potential discontinuation of the Plus models could streamline the product line, focusing on delivering high-value features in the Pro and new Slim models. This move aligns with Apple’s historical trend of incrementally raising the prices of its top-tier models while introducing new technologies and materials that enhance user experience​​.