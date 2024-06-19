Samsung Could Delay One UI 7 in Favor of One UI 6.1.1 for Your Galaxy Phone

Samsung is reportedly focusing on refining the features of One UI 6.1.1, potentially delaying the broader rollout of One UI 7. This decision seems driven by the aim to enhance the user experience on foldable devices specifically, with new AI-driven functionalities poised to improve daily interactions.

Key Features and Updates

One UI 6.1.1 is expected to bring notable enhancements, particularly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z series. Leaked information suggests a special emphasis on “Video AI” capabilities, which could include advanced video editing tools and AI-generated content creation, promising a significant upgrade for content creators using Galaxy devices​​.

Samsung plans to introduce these updates initially on its latest foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6—positioning them as the first to benefit from these advanced features. The broader rollout will see older devices receiving these updates post the official release of these models​.

Impact on One UI 7 Release

While One UI 7, paired with Android 15, is still in the pipeline, featuring a revamped design and user interface enhancements, its release might be pushed to later in the year. This delay allows Samsung to focus on a robust launch of One UI 6.1.1, ensuring the new features are polished and well-integrated before introducing a major system overhaul​.

What This Means for Users

For Galaxy users, particularly those with the latest foldable models, this strategy will likely result in more stable and innovative updates in the short term but could mean waiting longer for One UI 7 and its full set of new capabilities. Users can expect incremental updates like One UI 6.1.1 to refine their device’s performance and introduce novel features, with a major upgrade still on the horizon​​.