Waiting for the iOS 18 Public Beta? Here’s When It’s Likely to Drop

Apple has a consistent track record of releasing its public betas approximately five weeks after its developer betas. This year, following the pattern, the iOS 18 public beta is expected to be available during the week of July 15, 2024. This anticipation builds on the company’s historical scheduling, where the public beta releases align with the progression of developer beta versions, typically making it available just over a month post the initial developer beta release at WWDC​.

Key Features to Expect in iOS 18

The upcoming iOS 18 is packed with enhancements that aim to streamline user interaction and enhance productivity. Notable upgrades include a new “Reduce Interruptions” focus mode that filters notifications, ensuring that only those requiring immediate attention are highlighted. Apple’s initiative to integrate advanced AI capabilities will be evident across various applications, such as enhanced Siri functionalities, smarter handling of emails and messages, and a more personalized Photos app experience​.

Privacy remains a cornerstone of Apple’s development ethos, with significant measures in place to ensure that data handling through AI features remains secure and private, adhering to the company’s high standards of user data protection​​.

Compatibility and Installation

The public beta will be accessible to users with devices that support iOS 18, which includes iPhone models from the iPhone SE (2nd generation) onward. It’s important for beta testers to be aware that beta versions can be unstable and are best installed on secondary devices rather than ones relied on for daily use​

Additional Considerations

While the enhancements are promising, they also come with specific hardware requirements, particularly for features driven by Apple’s AI advancements. For instance, the new AI features will necessitate newer hardware, starting from the iPhone 15 Pro series and up, due to the computational demands these features entail.