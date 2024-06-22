Samsung’s Next Flagship Tablet: Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Leaks Early

As anticipation builds around Samsung’s new flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, details have started to emerge about what consumers can expect from the latest addition to the Galaxy lineup. Set to launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra showcases Samsung’s commitment to enhancing its high-end tablet offerings.

Design and Display Innovations

Continuing with its established design ethos, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Leaks Early opts for a sophisticated aluminum body with IP68 dust and water resistance, ensuring both style and durability​​. The Tab S10 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, renowned for its exceptional brightness and color accuracy, which marks a continued emphasis on large, high-quality screens suitable for both productivity and entertainment​​.

Performance Enhancements

In a surprising shift, Samsung might introduce a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor in the Galaxy Tab S10+ model, a move from its traditional use of Snapdragon or Exynos chips. This chipset promises comparable performance to the latest Snapdragon offerings, potentially shaking up the processor landscape for Samsung’s tablets​.

Camera and Storage Capabilities

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is rumored to potentially feature dual 12MP front-facing cameras, enhancing its capabilities for video calls and selfies​. Storage options are robust, with possibilities ranging up to 1TB, paired with 16GB of RAM to handle intensive multitasking and demanding applications​.

Software and Connectivity

Shipped with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14, the Galaxy Tab S10 series will also incorporate exclusive Samsung features and apps, enhancing user interaction and productivity​​. There’s an expectation of improved app support specifically tailored to the larger displays of tablets.

Release Expectations and Market Strategy

Projected for a release between late July and early August 2024, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra aims to compete directly with upcoming hardware upgrades in Apple’s iPad Pros. This timing suggests Samsung’s strategic positioning to capitalize on the seasonal market​.