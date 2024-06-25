New Hack Attack Slows Internet Speed to Monitor Your Streaming Habits

In an emerging cyber threat, a sophisticated hack attack has been identified that intentionally slows down internet connections to monitor and analyze the videos users watch. This breach not only compromises user privacy but also significantly impacts streaming quality and overall internet performance.

Understanding the Hack

The hack, targeting both personal and commercial networks, exploits vulnerabilities in router configurations and outdated firmware. Hackers implement code that manipulates internet speed, particularly when users engage in video streaming. This manipulation allows them to track streaming habits and gather large volumes of personal data without the user’s knowledge.

How It Affects Internet Speed

The attack primarily affects the bandwidth allocation, leading to slower internet speeds, increased buffering times, and reduced video quality. Essential network settings, like Quality of Service (QoS) and WiFi frequency bands, are altered, causing disproportionate bandwidth distribution among applications and devices.

Recognizing and Preventing the Attack

Users may notice unusual slowdowns during specific activities, particularly streaming, which doesn’t correlate with their internet service provider’s reported speed. To combat this, regular updates of router firmware are crucial. Enabling automatic updates and choosing strong, complex passwords for network devices are recommended strategies to mitigate risks. Monitoring and adjusting the network’s QoS settings can also help prioritize bandwidth for critical tasks, thereby maintaining optimal internet performance.

Immediate Steps to Take

If you suspect your router has been compromised:

Reset your router and update to the latest firmware. Change your network’s name and passwords, opting for strong passphrases. Disable remote access settings to prevent external manipulations. Regularly monitor your network activity for any unusual patterns.

By understanding these risks and taking proactive measures, users can protect their digital privacy and maintain a reliable internet connection. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of digital vigilance in the face of evolving cyber threats.