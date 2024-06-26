PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July: Borderlands 3, NHL 24, Among Us

This July, PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat as they can download and enjoy three exciting titles: Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. Each game offers a unique gaming experience, catering to different types of gamers, from action-packed adventures and sports simulations to intense social deduction challenges.

Borderlands 3: An Explosive Shooter Adventure

Borderlands 3 continues the illustrious legacy of the Borderlands series with its signature combination of first-person shooter action and role-playing game mechanics. Players can explore new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments and enemies. A myriad of weapons, each with different capabilities and effects, makes every combat experience unpredictable and thrilling.

NHL 24: Ice Hockey at Its Peak

NHL 24 is the latest installment in the EA Sports NHL series, promising enhanced graphics and an improved gameplay experience. It includes updates to player mechanics and AI, making the in-game actions more fluid and realistic. Whether you’re playing online or offline, NHL 24 aims to deliver the definitive professional ice hockey experience.

Among Us: The Social Deduction Phenomenon

Among Us offers a change of pace with its social deduction gameplay, where players must work together aboard a spaceship but watch out for impostors bent on sabotaging the mission. The game has become a cultural phenomenon, praised for its simple yet deep mechanics that encourage communication, strategy, and betrayal.

User Reception and Additional Perks

PlayStation Plus games are available for free download for members from July 7 until August 3. This initiative not only enhances the value of a PlayStation Plus membership but also enriches the gaming library of its subscribers​.