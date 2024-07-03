Step Aside Nvidia RTX 4090, There’s a New Fastest GPU in Town

The reign of Nvidia’s RTX 4090 as the king of GPUs is being challenged by a new powerhouse, the Radeon Instinct MI300X from AMD. This formidable challenger has demonstrated superior performance metrics in recent benchmark tests, setting a new standard for what we can expect from top-tier GPUs.

A New Contender Emerges: Radeon Instinct MI300X

Launched in late 2023, the Radeon Instinct MI300X has quickly made its mark by outperforming all competitors in the Geekbench OpenCL benchmark, including the highly acclaimed Nvidia RTX 4090. With its advanced third-generation CDNA architecture and manufacturing processes at 5nm and 6nm from TSMC, the MI300X boasts 19,456 stream processors and 192GB of HBM3 memory. Its performance in Geekbench’s OpenCL benchmark reached a score of 379,660, significantly surpassing the RTX 4090’s score of around 320,000​​.

Not Just for Gaming: A Versatile Performer

Unlike the RTX 4090, which targets gamers and creative professionals, the MI300X is designed for data centers and high-performance computing tasks, such as AI applications. This GPU is a direct competitor to Nvidia’s H100, catering to a different segment of the market that requires extensive memory and processing capabilities. The distinction in target markets explains the massive price difference between the two GPUs, with the MI300X priced over $15,000, considerably higher than the RTX 4090’s approximate $1,700 retail price​​.

Nvidia Continues to Innovate

Despite facing new competition, Nvidia remains a major player in the GPU market, continually innovating with its GeForce RTX 40 series. These GPUs are built on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, known for its efficiency and scalability. The Ada Lovelace architecture powers features like DLSS 3 and ray-traced rendering, significantly boosting performance in gaming and creative applications​​.