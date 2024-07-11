iQOO Debuts Budget-Friendly AI Smartwatch with eSIM for Under $110

Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO has entered the wearable market with its first smartwatch, the Watch GT. This budget-friendly device boasts AI capabilities, cellular connectivity, and a sleek design, all for under $110.

Key Features

The Watch GT features a square 1.85-inch AMOLED display, similar in size to the Apple Watch Series 9. It is powered by an unnamed chipset and runs a custom operating system that supports AI-powered watch faces, notifications, and smart summaries. The smartwatch also offers “200% improved” GPS for accurate navigation.

eSIM for Independent Connectivity

One of the standout features of the Watch GT is its eSIM support, allowing users to make calls, send messages, and access data without their smartphone. This feature sets it apart from other budget smartwatches that typically rely on Bluetooth connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Watch GT will be available in China starting July 16, 2024. The non-eSIM variant will be priced at 479 yuan (~$66), while the eSIM-enabled models will start at 799 yuan (~$110) with a sports band and 899 yuan (~$124) with a stitched leather band.

A Competitive Offering in the Budget Smartwatch Market

The iQOO Watch GT’s combination of AI features, eSIM connectivity, and affordable pricing makes it a compelling option for consumers looking for a feature-rich smartwatch without breaking the bank. It is expected to compete with other budget-friendly smartwatches from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Amazfit.

Potential Impact

iQOO’s entry into the smartwatch market could further drive down prices and increase the adoption of AI-powered wearables. The Watch GT’s focus on affordability and eSIM capabilities could also lead to a wider range of use cases for smartwatches, particularly in regions with limited smartphone penetration.

While the iQOO Watch GT is initially launching in China, it remains to be seen if and when it will be available in other markets. Given its competitive pricing and features, it has the potential to disrupt the global budget smartwatch market.