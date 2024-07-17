10th-Gen iPad Hits Record Low: Day’s Unmissable Deal for Apple Fans

Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza brings the 10th-generation iPad down to its lowest-ever price, making it an irresistible deal for tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.

The much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale is underway, and it’s not just household appliances and electronics seeing significant discounts. Apple’s latest 10th-generation iPad, a popular choice among tablet users, has hit a record-low price during the sale, matching previous best discounts.

The 64GB Wi-Fi model, typically retailing for $449, can now be snagged for as low as $274.99 on Amazon. This remarkable price drop is thanks to an additional $20 on-page coupon applicable to select colors, making it a deal that’s hard to pass up.

This Prime Day discount not only marks the lowest price ever seen for the device during the annual sale but also aligns with the best price ever recorded for the 10th-gen iPad. Even Apple itself had slashed the price to $349 in May, but Amazon’s Prime Day deal goes even further, presenting a golden opportunity for consumers.

Why the 10th-Gen iPad is a Steal at This Price:

The allure of the 10th-generation iPad extends beyond just its discounted price. It boasts a range of features that cater to various user needs. The vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display offers stunning visuals, while the powerful A14 Bionic chip ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and demanding applications alike.

Creativity enthusiasts will appreciate the 12MP ultrawide front camera with Center Stage, perfect for video calls and content creation. Additionally, the iPad is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio, enhancing its versatility for drawing, note-taking, and productivity.

Prime Day Deal Availability:

This enticing deal is available exclusively on Amazon during the Prime Day sale. To ensure you’re getting the absolute best price, be sure to check for the additional $20 on-page coupon, which may be available for specific colors.

Whether you’re a student looking for a powerful tool for studies, a creative professional seeking a portable canvas, or a casual user who enjoys entertainment and browsing on the go, the 10th-gen iPad’s blend of performance, versatility, and now exceptional affordability makes it a compelling purchase during this Prime Day sale.