Microsoft’s 15 Reboots Solution Raises Eyebrows Amidst Global Outage Chaos

In an unprecedented turn of events, Microsoft finds itself at the center of a global IT crisis, advocating an old-school solution that’s more reminiscent of a tech joke than a sophisticated workaround. The culprit? A faulty update from security software provider CrowdStrike that has triggered a massive outage, leaving countless businesses and individuals grappling with unresponsive systems and the dreaded “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOD).

The outage, which began on, has disrupted operations across diverse industries, from airlines and supermarkets to television stations. Virtual machines (VMs) running Windows client and server operating systems have been hit the hardest, trapped in a frustrating cycle of continuous restarts. CrowdStrike swiftly rolled back the problematic update, but the damage was already done.

In a surprising move, Microsoft’s official guidance to some affected users involves a solution that’s as simple as it is perplexing: rebooting the system – and not just once or twice, but potentially up to 15 times.

This advice, buried within a multi-step troubleshooting guide on Microsoft’s support page, has ignited a firestorm of debate and speculation. While some users have reported success after multiple restarts, many IT professionals are voicing concerns about the potential risks of repeatedly rebooting already unstable systems.

“While the ‘turn it off and on again’ approach might work for minor glitches, this situation seems far more complex,” warns cybersecurity expert Professor Alan Davenport. He cautions users against blindly following Microsoft’s advice, urging them to wait for official confirmation from both CrowdStrike and Microsoft before attempting any restarts.

Adding to the complexity, the outage highlights the vulnerabilities of interconnected systems in today’s digital landscape. A single faulty update from a third-party vendor has managed to cripple operations on a global scale, exposing the fragility of even the most sophisticated IT infrastructures.

As Microsoft and CrowdStrike race to resolve the issue, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of comprehensive backup and recovery plans. It also raises questions about the thoroughness of software testing procedures and the potential risks associated with automated updates.

The tech community, meanwhile, is abuzz with a mix of disbelief, amusement, and frustration. Social media is flooded with memes and jokes about the “15-reboot solution,” but for many businesses, the outage is no laughing matter. The financial implications of prolonged downtime are significant, and the incident could have lasting repercussions for both Microsoft and CrowdStrike’s reputations.

As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: this is not your average IT outage. The “15 reboots” saga has captured the world’s attention, reminding us that even in an era of advanced technology, sometimes the simplest solutions – or at least the most unexpected ones – can hold the key to recovery