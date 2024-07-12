Analysts Reboot Tesla Stock Price Target After Robotaxi Delay

The highly anticipated robotaxi prototype from Tesla, initially set for unveiling in August 2024, has seen its launch delayed, leading to mixed reactions from Wall Street. This has resulted in various analysts adjusting their stock price targets for Tesla, reflecting the uncertain timeline and implications for Tesla’s broader business model, which includes autonomous driving and energy storage.

Revised Expectations

RBC Capital Market analyst Tom Narayan significantly lowered his price target from $293 to $227, attributing this adjustment to scaled-back expectations for Tesla’s robotaxi operations. Despite a lower target, Narayan maintained a positive outlook, predicting that Tesla will still play a major role in shaping the future of autonomous vehicles and associated services, albeit at a more gradual pace than previously anticipated​​.

On the other end of the spectrum, ARK Invest remains bullish, upgrading its future stock price forecast for Tesla. ARK’s new target for 2025 is a robust $3,000 per share, pinning high hopes on Tesla’s expanding capabilities in autonomous driving and its innovative insurance initiatives. This optimistic stance is underpinned by ARK’s belief in Tesla’s growing production capabilities and efficiencies, particularly at its Texas and Berlin Gigafactories​

Market Reactions and Strategic Shifts

The delay in the robotaxi rollout has stirred varied sentiments among investors and market analysts. While some view it as a minor setback in Tesla’s ambitious projects, others see it as a crucial pivot point for recalibrating the company’s long-term strategies. Analysts like Dan Ives from Wedbush have described Tesla’s recent delivery numbers as a “turning point,” suggesting that despite the robotaxi delay, Tesla’s underlying business fundamentals remain strong​.

Future Outlook

Despite the current challenges, experts like Gregory Francfort from Canaccord Genuity believe in the long-term potential of autonomous technologies to revolutionize Tesla’s business model. The focus now shifts to Tesla’s upcoming earnings report and the ongoing development of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, which are expected to provide clearer insights into the company’s trajectory towards achieving autonomous driving capabilities​​.

As Tesla navigates these adjustments, the financial community remains watchful. The unfolding scenario around Tesla’s robotaxi project continues to be a significant factor influencing investor confidence and stock valuations.