NASA Launches New Aircraft Modeling Software to Improve Engine Noise Analysis

NASA has introduced new aircraft modeling software designed to enhance the analysis of aerodynamic and acoustic fields around aircraft engines. This development, spearheaded by engineers at NASA’s Ames Research Center, promises to make the process of testing and certifying turbofan engines more efficient and cost-effective.

Key Features of the New Software

The new software leverages one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, Pleiades, to simulate the complex interactions within turbofan. This includes the modeling of aerodynamic and acoustic fields, which are critical for understanding and mitigating enginene noise. These simulations are computationally demanding and traditionally require extensive resources. However, NASA’s innovative approach uses a sliding mesh technique that reduces the runtime mapping procedures, making the process faster and less expensive.

Luis Fernandes, a NASA engineer, highlighted the necessity of time-accurate simulations to capture the intricate details of noise signals from rotating turbofan engines. This level of detail requires large numerical grids and substantial computational resources, which are provided by NASA’s Advanced Supercomputing (NAS) facility.

Practical Applications and Benefits

The primary goal of this software is to facilitate the development of quieter aircraft engines that are both fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly. By reducing the noise generated by engines, the software aims to improve the quality of life for people living near airports and in areas with heavy air traffic. Additionally, the software’s ability to provide accurate simulations can accelerate the engine certification process, allowing for quicker implementation of new, quieter engine designs.

Availability and Future Prospects

NASA has made this software available through its Software Catalog, where it offers a variety of tools for free public use. This catalog includes hundreds of software programs developed for various technical applications, reflecting NASA’s commitment to advancing and sharing its innovations with the broader community.

The new aircraft modeling software was showcased at the SC23 international supercomputing conference in Denver, highlighting its potential to revolutionize the field of aeronautics. As researchers continue to refine and expand its capabilities, the software is expected to play a crucial role in the future of aircraft design and noise reduction strategies.