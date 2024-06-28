Party Hat Grimer Makes a Festive Debut in Pokémon GO’s 8th Anniversary Event

Pokémon GO is set to mark its eighth anniversary with an exciting event filled with exclusive content and engaging activities for trainers worldwide. From June 28 to July 3, 2024, players can participate in the Pokémon GO 8th Anniversary Party, featuring the debut of costumed Pokémon like Grimer and Muk wearing party hats, and much more.

Event Highlights

Exclusive Pokémon Debuts: The highlight of the event is the introduction of party hat-wearing Pokémon. For the first time, Grimer will don a festive party hat. If luck is on your side, you might encounter a shiny version of these special Pokémon during the event. Expanded Wild Encounters and Raids: Throughout the event, Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu will appear more frequently in the wild, all sporting unique costumes. The event will also increase the odds of encountering shiny Pokémon in one-star raids, enhancing the excitement for trainers. Special Research Tasks: Trainers can engage in event-themed Field and Timed Research tasks that offer rewarding encounters with costumed Pokémon and collectibles like Mega Energy for certain Pokémon. Notably, paid Timed Research, available for a small fee, provides a chance to capture the elusive Meltan and the shiny Celebi.

Additional Bonuses

The anniversary event isn’t just about new Pokémon. Trainers can enjoy doubled Stardust for catching Pokémon, increased XP rates, and more frequent chances to turn Pokémon and friends ‘Lucky’. These enhancements make it an ideal time for players to engage deeply with the game mechanics and advance their Pokémon GO careers.

Purchasable Content:

For those looking to maximize their event experience, the Pokémon GO Web Store offers an Anniversary Box and access to the Masterwork Research story, “Whispers in the Woods”, which promises a rare encounter with Shiny Celebi.

Safety and Community:

As always, Niantic encourages players to be aware of their surroundings and adhere to local health guidelines while participating in outdoor events.