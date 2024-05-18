Samsung’s Persistent Galaxy S24 Discounts Continue to Attract Buyers

Samsung is maintaining its aggressive discount strategy for the Galaxy S24 series, ensuring that potential buyers continue to receive substantial savings on their latest flagship smartphones. This approach, which has been in place since the phone’s launch, aims to boost sales and maintain competitive market positioning.

Wide Range of Discounts

Samsung has partnered with various carriers and retailers to offer a plethora of deals on the Galaxy S24 series, including the base model, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. These deals often include substantial trade-in offers, monthly installment plans, and additional perks.

For instance, AT&T is providing the Galaxy S24 128GB for as low as $10.99 per month with a new line and an eligible wireless plan. Without a trade-in, the price remains the same, but sending in an old device can reduce the cost further​. Similarly, Amazon offers the Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB at a discounted price of $1,099.99, slashing $200 off the original price without any trade-in requirements​.

Trade-In Offers and Additional Benefits

One of the standout features of Samsung’s discount strategy is the generous trade-in deals. Customers can receive up to $1,000 off on the Galaxy S24 Ultra or S24 Plus when trading in eligible smartphones. This significant reduction makes the high-end models more accessible to a broader audience​​.

Additionally, many of these deals come with extra benefits. AT&T, for example, offers a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE earbuds with the purchase of a Galaxy S24 Plus when a new line is added and an old phone is traded in​​. Other perks include extended trial offers for services like Adobe Lightroom and Microsoft OneDrive, providing added value to buyers​​.

Competitive Market Strategy

Samsung’s persistent discounting reflects its strategy to remain competitive against other smartphone giants like Apple and Google. By keeping the Galaxy S24 series affordable through continuous discounts, Samsung aims to attract a wider customer base and encourage upgrades from older models.

The Galaxy S24 series, featuring advanced specifications such as a high-resolution display, powerful chipset, and robust camera capabilities, is positioned as a top-tier option for smartphone enthusiasts. These discounts make it a more viable option for those who might otherwise consider more budget-friendly alternatives.

Samsung’s ongoing discounts on the Galaxy S24 series demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing value and maintaining its market share. These offers, combined with trade-in options and additional benefits, make the Galaxy S24 series an attractive choice for consumers looking to upgrade their smartphones.